FBI celebrates 112 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is celebrating 112 years of service this week.

The FBI was founded on July 26, 1908. It celebrated its 112th anniversary on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

“This week, the #FBI is celebrating our 112th anniversary. Over the years, we’ve brought criminals to justice, provided victims the resources they deserve, and protected our communities from various threats. We’re proud to serve the American people now and for many years to come,” FBI Knoxville tweeted.

