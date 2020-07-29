Food Network searching for frontline workers near Knoxville to appear on ‘Chopped'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Think you have what it takes to turn crazy ingredients into a meal under a strict time limit?

Food Network is on the search for frontline workers within a six-hour drive of Knoxville to appear on the hit show “Chopped.”

During the show, four chefs face off against one another to prepare a three-course meal using ingredients provided to them.

Food Network is currently scouting frontline workers near the Knoxville area who consider themselves “amazing cooks,” to compete on an episode.

“If you or someone you know is a frontline worker making an extraordinary difference in your community and loves to cook, we want to hear from you,” the notice says.

To find out more or apply, click here.

