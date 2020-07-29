Former Titans DL fights cancer, says he’s ‘overwhelmed with love’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman said even though he’s in the fight of his life against cancer, he feels “overwhelmed with love” thanks to his former teammates and coaches.

The Tennessee Titans reports that Josh Evans, who was a DL from with the Oilers/Titans from 1995 to 2001, was diagnosed with cancer in one of his kidneys in January. He had surgery, but what was supposed to be a two-hour procedure turned into 13 as doctors removed his right kidney, some of his pancreas and some of his small intestine. He spent a month in the hospital, but was released and doing well until he felt pain again.

He went back into the hospital and doctors found cancer in his spine and liver.

Several of his former teammates and coaches, in fact, have driven to Atlanta to spend time with him.

The Titans said Evans returned to the Cancer Treatment Center in Newnan, Georgia, where he went through radiation and chemotherapy. He is scheduled for two more rounds of chemotherapy.

“The treatments have been rough – chemotherapy and radiation,” the 47-year-old Evans told the Titans Wednesday. “I couldn’t eat anything for three weeks. I was so malnourished they had to bring me back (to the hospital) to bring me back to life. But God, and all these prayers, it’s pulling me through.”

Evans said his former teammates have helped him through the process. His former teammates Kenny Holmes and Mike Jones drove down to Atlanta to spend time with him in the hospital, and former coaches Jim Washburn and Steve Watterson also drove down to see him.

“I am overwhelmed with love, man,” an emotional Evans said on Wednesday. “They are giving me fight, and they are giving me a lot of motivation. I can’t do this by myself — it is hard. I have been praying so hard to God and I am happy I have so many people on my side — my family, my friends, all my wonderful teammates.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

"It is such a blessing, and I want to thank my teammates and everyone out there who is praying for me. I pray to God one day I can give back to the people who have given to me."

