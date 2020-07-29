Advertisement

Former Titans DL fights cancer, says he’s ‘overwhelmed with love’

A former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman said even though he's in the fight of his life against cancer, he feels "overwhelmed with love" thanks to his former teammates and coaches.
A former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman said even though he's in the fight of his life against cancer, he feels "overwhelmed with love" thanks to his former teammates and coaches.
A former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman said even though he's in the fight of his life against cancer, he feels "overwhelmed with love" thanks to his former teammates and coaches.(Tennessee Titans)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman said even though he’s in the fight of his life against cancer, he feels “overwhelmed with love” thanks to his former teammates and coaches.

The Tennessee Titans reports that Josh Evans, who was a DL from with the Oilers/Titans from 1995 to 2001, was diagnosed with cancer in one of his kidneys in January. He had surgery, but what was supposed to be a two-hour procedure turned into 13 as doctors removed his right kidney, some of his pancreas and some of his small intestine. He spent a month in the hospital, but was released and doing well until he felt pain again.

He went back into the hospital and doctors found cancer in his spine and liver.

Several of his former teammates and coaches, in fact, have driven to Atlanta to spend time with him.

The Titans said Evans returned to the Cancer Treatment Center in Newnan, Georgia, where he went through radiation and chemotherapy. He is scheduled for two more rounds of chemotherapy.

“The treatments have been rough – chemotherapy and radiation,” the 47-year-old Evans told the Titans Wednesday. “I couldn’t eat anything for three weeks. I was so malnourished they had to bring me back (to the hospital) to bring me back to life. But God, and all these prayers, it’s pulling me through.”

Evans said his former teammates have helped him through the process. His former teammates Kenny Holmes and Mike Jones drove down to Atlanta to spend time with him in the hospital, and former coaches Jim Washburn and Steve Watterson also drove down to see him.

“I am overwhelmed with love, man,” an emotional Evans said on Wednesday. “They are giving me fight, and they are giving me a lot of motivation. I can’t do this by myself — it is hard. I have been praying so hard to God and I am happy I have so many people on my side — my family, my friends, all my wonderful teammates.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.

"It is such a blessing, and I want to thank my teammates and everyone out there who is praying for me. I pray to God one day I can give back to the people who have given to me."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Downpours to end the workweek

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The next three days, Thursday-Saturday, bring higher-end chances of rain. There may even be some very isolated flooding and higher rivers.

News

‘That’s not a plan for us,’ says Lee of advice from White House on stopping COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Governor Bill Lee said that although he takes the advice from the White House very seriously, he does not intend to follow it.

News

Smokies superintendent inviting public on hikes through the park

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The leader of Great Smoky Mountains National Park hopes to use the parks diversity from plant and animal life to show how diverse we as humans are and inspire people to become more diverse.

News

LIVE: Knox County Board of Health meets to discuss COVID-19 plan

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Board of Health gathered to discuss a COVID-19 plan Wednesday evening after Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon sent a letter asking them to consider shutting down bars and further limiting restaurant capacity.

News

At least 15 Hamblen Co. Schools staff isolating or testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Around 15 to 20 staff members of Hamblen County Schools have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have to isolate after coming in close contact with someone who has tested postivie, according to Superintendent Jeff Perry

Latest News

News

FBI celebrates 112 years

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is celebrating 112 years of service this week.

News

U.S. Navy’s first Black female fighter pilot will receive her wings

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Swegle said she had aspirations of becoming a pilot since her parents would take her to see the Blue Angels.

News

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announces $20M grant for Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos announced a more than $180 million grant will be given to 11 states who are “rethinking education to better serve students during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

News

Tenn. mom arrested after teen shot, killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Memphis mother was arrested and charged after a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday.

News

Utah toddler drowns while mother is in hospital with newborn

Updated: 1 hour ago
A toddler in Utah died after downing outside his home while his mother was at the hospital with her newborn.