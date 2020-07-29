Georgia man sues to stop city from removing Confederate monument

MACON, Ga. (WVLT/WMAZ) — A man in Macon, Georgia has sued the city to keep it from moving a Confederate monument.

CBS affiliate WMAZ reported that, last week, the Bibb County commission agreed to move the statue away from Cotton Avenue to a park near Rose Hill Cemetery as part of a plan to improve downtown streets.

However, one man opposed the move, saying it would violate his rights.

Martin Bell filed the suit Monday night. WMAZ reported the suit argues that the county allowed “an unruly mob of protesters to surround the statue with murals and graffiti like ‘Losers Don’t get Trophies.’”

WMAZ reported Bell wants a judge to stop the removal and pay him damages. Bell’s lawyer, Walker Chandler, told WMAZ that the lawsuit was meant to keep monuments from being moved from “places of honor” and that Bell had put nearly $500 into lightning around the monument.

