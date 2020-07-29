Greeneville doctor spends more than a month in the hospital after contracting COVID-19

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dr. Daniel Lewis serves as Chief Medical Officer at Ballad Health, and he’s now a COVID-19 survivor.

“You don’t want to assume that just because you won’t die you won’t have serious issues that can arise,” said Lewis.

In March, he was exposed to a coworker who tested positive.

“There’s about 20% of us that it strikes more severely than that, and we don’t understand completely what it does. It seems to activate the blood system of some folks more than others,” said Lewis.

He had severe blood clotting, and a blockage in his heart and lungs. He remained hooked to machines. He received oxygen at first, then a ventilator and a breathing tube for 10 days.

“I was really out of my head disoriented on where I was in places and things so it made it difficult to proceed with care,” said Lewis.

After getting off the ventilator, it was a hard road to recovery.

“I had to learn to stand and walk again. I had to relearn my throat muscles for swallowing, and it took seven or eight days after I got off the ventilator before I can eat and drink again,” said Lewis.

A full month without his wife and 5 kids.

“It was hard not seeing my family, not to visit my family. Of course, we can text and call and try to do video calls, but it wasn’t the same as having them there to hold your hand and give them a hug. The first time I saw them was when I transferred to my rehabilitation center. I was on the back of a gurney going into an ambulance, and I wasn’t allowed to touch them because we weren’t sure about the infection,” said Lewis.

It took him three months to completely recover.

“We don’t have any dedicated treatments that can cure the disease. We have some supportive treatments that are coming on board, but nothing that can keep it from going away as well as preventing you from ever catching it,” said Lewis.

He hopes people will take their health and the virus seriously.

“The best thing we can do is give the virus the respect it deserves. Limit interactions, please wear a mask, clean hands routinely, and stay 6 feet away from other folks. The largest of people hospitalized are in that 30 to 50-year-old range just because they seem to have the majority of the burden of this disease. So, it’s really important that we realize that this can happen to anybody,” said Lewis.

