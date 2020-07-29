Advertisement

Ijams Nature Center searching for volunteers

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ijams Nature Center announced it is searching for new volunteers.

The nature center is looking for individuals interested in positions for roles in education, natural resources, special events and behind the scenes work.

A volunteer orientation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To sign up for a position, click here.

