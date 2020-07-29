KCHD says false positive COVID-19 tests counted as positive as precaution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a Wednesday press conference, Dr. Martha Buchanan with the Knox County Health Department addressed the public’s concerns regarding false-positive COVID-19 test results.

Buchanan said false-positive test results are counted as positive because there is no way to determine which test was correct. This means if a person takes two tests and one is negative and one is positive, the department counts it as positive.

WATCH: Knox County Health Dept. updates the status of the COVID-19 outbreak, as Mayor Kincannon calls for more restrictions Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Epidemiologist Dr. Tista Gosh, Senior Director of Impact Evaluation at Grand Rounds, spoke with WVLT’s Harry Sullivan and said COVID-19 tests are not perfect, so false-positive tests will occur.

“The PCR test has a 30 percent false-negative rate,” Gosh said. “So you might test negative, but you may not really know that you’re negative.”

Gosh said for every 100 people who actually have the virus, the test will misdiagnose 30.

