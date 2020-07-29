Killer whale who grieved for 17 days carrying her dead calf is pregnant again

(CNN) -Two years ago, a mother orca carried her dead new-born for more than two weeks, now that same orca is pregnant again.

In 2018, Tahlequah the orca swam for 17 days with her dead new-born. Refusing to let it sink, she pushed her calf toward the surface of the Pacific off the coast of Canada and the Northwestern US.

According to a sea life response, rehab and research group (SR3), Tahlequah is one of several pregnant killer whales that have been identified by researchers since early July.

The orca population is a large extended family made up of three social groups, called pods, and orcas from each pod are expecting, according to SR3. It’s unclear just how many though.

It’s not unusual for females from all three pods to be expecting at the same time, but the group said the majority of recent pregnancies have not been successful.

Typically killer whales are pregnant for 17-18 months, according to SR3.

