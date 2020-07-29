Advertisement

Knox Board of Health to discuss bars Wednesday

Knox County Board of Health discussing bars at Wednesday's board meeting.
Knox County Board of Health to discuss bars as COVID-19 cases rise.
Knox County Board of Health to discuss bars as COVID-19 cases rise.(KBTX)
By
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health is expected to discuss bars and possible action at Wednesday’s meeting. This comes after Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, visited Nashville Monday and recommended closing bars as COVID-19 cases increase across Tennessee.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon tweeted out that she agreed with Dr. Birx. In a statement, a representative from her office said, “Mask mandates are not enough. The Mayor continues to urge leaders, on all levels, to take actions that reflect urgency of this crisis.”

However, her office said because of Governor Bill Lee’s executive order on May 22, the city cannot legally mandate the change. Instead, the authority lies with the Knox County Board of Health. One of the votes on the board belongs to Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

In a statement, his office said, “He does not believe it is the right call to shut down businesses. Rather, we should implore our business community to be responsible in their monitoring of the five core actions. On the Board of Health, the Mayor will always cast his vote in support of our citizens, their livelihoods and their personal liberties.”

James Tourville owns SouthSide Garage. He said they opened with mask mandates, socially distant tables, and increased cleaning measures.

He said the discussion is, “Unfortunate, but I think the thing to keep in mind is it’s temporary. We’ve been very lucky. Coming out of it, we’ve seen a lot of people return.” He continued, “We’re still really excited about the future. We’re going to make it through, but right now we’re just going to listen to the people in charge.”

Tourville is also a partner at Literboard, a bar on UT’s campus. He said they did not re-open after the original shutdown but explained that they do plan on reopening in the future.

“It’s a place that’s super high volume with dancing and that’s kind of our thing. There just wasn’t a good avenue to remain open during this.”

