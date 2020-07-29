Knoxville city council approves measure on body cameras

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville City Council voted on a deal to bring body cameras to police Tuesday night.

The council approved the measure, which had originally intended to see cameras installed as soon as July, but that was pushed back due to COVID-19.

“This technology is something our officers want and our community wants. We hope this builds a greater trust and understanding to our officers and community they protect,” said Mayor Kincannon. The deal will cost nearly $5 million.

KPD will also be replacing the dash cams with newer software.

Members of the community have called for officer body cameras for some time. An August 2019 officer-involved shooting that left one person dead brought the issue to the forefront of the community conversation. The family of Channara Pheap, the person killed, hosted a rally and attended a council meeting to discuss body cameras after the shooting.

