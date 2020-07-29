Advertisement

Knoxville city council approves measure on body cameras

The Knoxville City Council voted on a deal to bring body cameras to police Tuesday night.
police body-worn camera
police body-worn camera (KOTA)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
“This technology is something our officers want and our community wants. We hope this builds a greater trust and understanding to our officers and community they protect,” said Mayor Kincannon. The deal will cost nearly $5 million.

KPD will also be replacing the dash cams with newer software.

Members of the community have called for officer body cameras for some time. An August 2019 officer-involved shooting that left one person dead brought the issue to the forefront of the community conversation. The family of Channara Pheap, the person killed, hosted a rally and attended a council meeting to discuss body cameras after the shooting.

