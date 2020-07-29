Knoxville Home & Garden show to open August 22

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville area Home & Garden show is scheduled to take place on August 22 and 23.

The show will take place at the Knoxville Expo Center on 5441 Clinton Highway. The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission for entry into the show is $5, children 18 and under are free.

The Home & Garden Show will feature more than 100 companies showcasing their services.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required for all guests. Anyone who does not have a mask will be given one.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.