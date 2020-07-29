Advertisement

Knoxville man killed in Blount County car crash

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit will to investigate the incident.
(WVLT)
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s said that Knoxville man was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to the scene of the crash on Old Walland Highway near Melrose Station Rd. at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Investigators said the driver was traveling northwest on Old Walland Highway in a 2002 Ford Explorer. According to reports, when the truck left the roadway the driver overcorrected and the truck slid across the road. The driver then reportedly hit a tree.

Officials said Aaron M. Christopher, 18, of Knoxville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

A passenger in the vehicle, Gabriel A. Sisson, 17, of Knoxville, was flown by Life Star to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Sisson is listed in stable condition.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit will to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KPD investigating vandalism of Black Lives Matter mural

Updated: moments ago
KPD said they discovered a black paint-like substance had been poured out on the roadway in two separate places.

News

KPD investigating vandalism of Black Lives Matter mural

Updated: 57 minutes ago
KPD said they discovered a black paint-like substance had been poured out on the roadway in two separate places.

News

Food Network searching for frontline workers near Knoxville to appear on ‘Chopped'

Updated: 1 hour ago
Food Network is on the search for frontline workers within a six-hour drive of Knoxville to appear on the hit show “Chopped.”

News

Motorcyclist hospitalized after North Knoxville crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
The driver was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in critical condition.

Latest News

News

Lanes, businesses reopen on Chapman Hwy. following gas line break

Updated: 2 hours ago
Several businesses in the area were forced to close and evacuate while officials shut off the gas to stop the leak.

News

Knoxville Mayor Kincannon asks Board of Health to close bars, limit indoor dining

Updated: 2 hours ago
In the letter, Kincannon said, “time is of the essence” for taking action against rising COVID-19 cases in Knoxville.

News

Man arrested in Tenn. after reportedly shooting, killing 2 at rap concert

Updated: 3 hours ago
Along with Gibbs, four other people were arrested at the Memphis home on gun-related charges, Bruce said.

News

Kentucky city hires social workers instead of more officers

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials believe the results in Alexandria could be replicated in larger cities like Louisville, where officers respond to calls involving mental health, domestic disturbances, and homelessness an average of once every 10 minutes.

News

17 arrested, accused of distributing nearly 70 pounds of meth in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
The group distributed more than 70 pounds (31 kilograms) of meth in West Tennessee and elsewhere, prosecutors said.

Forecast

Scattered storms today, stronger storms ahead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
It's another hot, humid day and we have scattered rain and storms developing. Sound familiar? Yeah, we've been stuck in this typical summer pattern, but more organized rain and storms are on the way.