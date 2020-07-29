Knoxville man killed in Blount County car crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s said that Knoxville man was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to the scene of the crash on Old Walland Highway near Melrose Station Rd. at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Investigators said the driver was traveling northwest on Old Walland Highway in a 2002 Ford Explorer. According to reports, when the truck left the roadway the driver overcorrected and the truck slid across the road. The driver then reportedly hit a tree.

Officials said Aaron M. Christopher, 18, of Knoxville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

A passenger in the vehicle, Gabriel A. Sisson, 17, of Knoxville, was flown by Life Star to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Sisson is listed in stable condition.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit will to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.