Knoxville Police searching for missing teen

By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit is actively searching for a teen that was last seen in Knoxville on Monday, July 20.

Police said 17-year-old Katelynn Longworth was last seen just after 5 p.m. Monday evening. Longworth was reportedly seen running from Florence Crittenton on the 1500 block of Dick Lonas Rd.

Longworth was last seen wearing a turquoise jacket and gray sweatpants. Anyone who has seen Longworth is asked to call the crime hotline at 865-215-7212.

