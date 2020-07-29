Knoxville Police searching for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit is actively searching for a teen that was last seen in Knoxville on Monday, July 20.

Police said 17-year-old Katelynn Longworth was last seen just after 5 p.m. Monday evening. Longworth was reportedly seen running from Florence Crittenton on the 1500 block of Dick Lonas Rd.

Longworth was last seen wearing a turquoise jacket and gray sweatpants. Anyone who has seen Longworth is asked to call the crime hotline at 865-215-7212.

