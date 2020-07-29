KPD investigating vandalism of Black Lives Matter mural

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said an investigation is underway after the Black Lives Matter Mural on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue was vandalized.

KPD said they discovered a black paint-like substance had been poured out on the roadway in front of Austin-East High School around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. An unknown suspect poured paint in two separate places along the mural, police said.

According to reports, the substance was still wet and being spread by traffic driving through it.

Officials with the Service Department came to the scene to spread absorbent on the impacted area in order to reduce the risk of a potential traffic issue.

KPD said the incident is under investigation and no suspects have been identified.

