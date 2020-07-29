Advertisement

Lanes, businesses reopen on Chapman Hwy. following gas line break

Several businesses in the area were forced to close and evacuate while officials shut off the gas to stop the leak.
All lanes and businesses are back open Chapman highway at the Macon interchange. /
All lanes and businesses are back open Chapman highway at the Macon interchange. /(Seymour Volunteer Fire Department)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Seymour Volunteer FIre Department said businesses and lanes have reopened on Chapman Highway Wednesday morning following a natural gas mainline break.

Officials were on the scene of the incident Tuesday night on West Macon Lanbne and Chapman Highway.

Several businesses in the area were forced to close and evacuate while officials shut off the gas to stop the leak.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville Mayor Kincannon asks Board of Health to close bars, limit indoor dining

Updated: 1 hour ago
In the letter, Kincannon said, “time is of the essence” for taking action against rising COVID-19 cases in Knoxville.

News

Man arrested in Tenn. after reportedly shooting, killing 2 at rap concert

Updated: 2 hours ago
Along with Gibbs, four other people were arrested at the Memphis home on gun-related charges, Bruce said.

News

Kentucky city hires social workers instead of more officers

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials believe the results in Alexandria could be replicated in larger cities like Louisville, where officers respond to calls involving mental health, domestic disturbances, and homelessness an average of once every 10 minutes.

News

17 arrested, accused of distributing nearly 70 pounds of meth in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
The group distributed more than 70 pounds (31 kilograms) of meth in West Tennessee and elsewhere, prosecutors said.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered storms today, stronger storms ahead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
It's another hot, humid day and we have scattered rain and storms developing. Sound familiar? Yeah, we've been stuck in this typical summer pattern, but more organized rain and storms are on the way.

News

Knoxville city council approves measure on body cameras

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Knoxville City Council voted on a deal to bring body cameras to police Tuesday night.

News

Contact sports can resume under Lee’s executive order

Updated: 10 hours ago
Governor Bill Lee announced he would be issuing a new executive order during a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

News

Knox Board of Health to discuss bars Wednesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
The Knox County Board of Health is expected to discuss bars and possible action at Wednesday's meeting.

News

Teen found hiding in attic of NC home faces human trafficking charges

Updated: 10 hours ago
A 19-year-old faces human trafficking and prostitution-related charges after being found hiding in the attic of a North Carolina home, investigators said.

News

Georgia man sues to stop city from removing Confederate monument

Updated: 10 hours ago
A man in Macon, Georgia has sued the city to keep it from moving a Confederate monument.