Lanes, businesses reopen on Chapman Hwy. following gas line break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Seymour Volunteer FIre Department said businesses and lanes have reopened on Chapman Highway Wednesday morning following a natural gas mainline break.

Officials were on the scene of the incident Tuesday night on West Macon Lanbne and Chapman Highway.

Several businesses in the area were forced to close and evacuate while officials shut off the gas to stop the leak.

Sevier Co. All lanes and businesses are back open Chapman highway at the Macon interchange. SCUD has shut the gas off and stopped the leak — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) July 29, 2020

Sevier Co. Seymour Fire is on the scene of a natural gas main line break. W. Macon Ln one lane Chapman Hwy. and several businesses have been evacuated in the area effected. pic.twitter.com/OzCS5HtKuu — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) July 29, 2020

