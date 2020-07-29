Lanes, businesses reopen on Chapman Hwy. following gas line break
Several businesses in the area were forced to close and evacuate while officials shut off the gas to stop the leak.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Seymour Volunteer FIre Department said businesses and lanes have reopened on Chapman Highway Wednesday morning following a natural gas mainline break.
Officials were on the scene of the incident Tuesday night on West Macon Lanbne and Chapman Highway.
