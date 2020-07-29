LIVE: Knox County Board of Health meets to discuss COVID-19 plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health gathered to discuss a COVID-19 plan Wednesday evening after Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon sent a letter asking them to consider shutting down bars and further limiting restaurant capacity.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Glenn Jacobs made a motion to add a vote to the agenda to postpone the meeting by one week so that it could be held in person at the City-County Building.

During a visit to Tennessee, Dr. Deborah Birx on Monday said the White House listed the state as a “red zone” and advised Governor Lee to issue a state-wide mask mandate, order bars to close and limit restaurant capacity. Lee said he has no plans to do so.

