Man arrested in Tenn. after reportedly shooting, killing 2 at rap concert

Sheldon Nigel Gibbs is accused of shooting and killing to people at a rap concert. /(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fugitive task force in Tennessee has arrested a man in the fatal shooting of two people at a rap concert in north Mississippi, authorities said Tuesday.

Sheldon Gibbs was arrested Monday night at a Memphis home by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, marshals spokesman Seth Bruce said in a news release.

Gibbs, 20, had been wanted on first-degree murder warrants in connection with the shooting deaths of a man and a woman at a rap concert in Como, Mississippi, on July 12, Panola County District Attorney John Champion said Tuesday.

Gibbs also has been charged with aggravated assault after four people were wounded in the shooting at the concert performed by Big Boogie, a Memphis-based rapper.

Along with Gibbs, four other people were arrested at the Memphis home on gun-related charges, Bruce said.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office online records do not show if Gibbs has a lawyer. He is awaiting extradition to Mississippi, Champion said.

“This should serve as a reminder that you can’t commit a crime in Mississippi and think you can run and hide in Memphis,” U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press All rights reserved.

