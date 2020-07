MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo announced the addition of four meerkat pups.

The zoo said the pups were born May 24 to their parents Chip and Olivia.

WMC reports that people can see the pups at their exhibit across from the cheetahs in Cat Country.

Meerkat Pups!! We're excited to announce four new meerkat pups. They are slowing coming out to explore the exhibit and seeing all of you. They're not outside fulltime quite yet, but they will be soon. Keep an eye on our social media for more pup updates. Check out the latest Zoo News Blog for more information: https://www.memphiszoo.org/blog/posts/memphis-zoo-welcomes-four-meerkat-pups- 📸cover photo Amanda Moses Posted by Memphis Zoo on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

