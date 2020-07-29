Missing sheep on the run in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville residents have joined together in search of a sheep that has been spotted several times throughout the South Nashville area.

The sheep has been spotted walking along the side of the road at multiple locations.

Neighbors have documented photos and videos each time they spot the sheep on a community Facebook page.

The Nashville Zoo confirmed the sheep did not escape from the zoo.

