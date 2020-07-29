Motorcyclist hospitalized after North Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash Wednesday.

KPD officers responded to the crash involving two motorcycles on Valley View Drive at Cross Valley Road around 3 a.m.

Police said the two drivers were traveling single-file westbound on Valley View Drive when the motorcycle riding in the front started to turn left onto Cross Valley Road.

The second motorcycle reportedly hit the back of the first motorcycle.

According to reports, the driver of the second motorcycle laid down the bike before it came to rest on top of him. The driver was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in critical condition.

