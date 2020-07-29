Advertisement

Museum of East Tennessee History to reopen in August

The museum has implemented special guidelines to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Museum of East Tennessee History announced it will reopen on Saturday, August 1.
The Museum of East Tennessee History announced it will reopen on Saturday, August 1.(Museum of East Tennessee History)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Museum of East Tennessee History announced it will reopen on Saturday, August 1.

The museum has implemented special guidelines to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

All visitors will be asked to adhere by the following rules:

• Wear a mask or cloth face covering at all times (masks are available on site)

• Make regular use of the hand sanitizing stations located throughout the building

• Stay at least six feet away from anyone not in your household

• Follow one-way path markers

• Stay at home if you are sick

The museum will close an hour early each day for enhanced cleaning.

Interactive exhibitions will be closed and seating has been removed to provide room for social distancing.

The newly completed Children & Family gallery, History Headquarters, originally scheduled to open April 3, 2020, has now been postponed to mid-October in order to adapt visitor protocols for the gallery’s highly interactive activity stations.

The museum has been closed since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dolly Parton’s Netflix show nominated for an Emmy

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Dolly Parton's Netflix show "Heartstrings" was nominated for an Emmy.

News

New York woman’s obituary expressing distaste for Tom Brady goes viral

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The family of a late New York woman made sure the public understood her disliking of a certain NFL quarterback.

News

Garth Brooks withdraws from CMA Awards’ Entertainer of the Year category

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The reigning CMA Awards’ Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks, announced he will withdraw from the category this year.

News

KCHD says false positive COVID-19 tests counted as positive as precaution

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Gosh said for every 100 people who actually have the virus, the test will misdiagnose 30.

Latest News

News

Knox County hits red lights on COVID-19 benchmarks

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Knox County Health Department said the county hit two red lights regarding benchmarks for COVID-19 progress.

News

Knox Co. Health Department explains false positives

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Missing sheep on the run in Nashville

Updated: 1 hours ago
The sheep has been spotted walking along the side of the road at multiple locations.

News

Tennessee Theatre restocks popular ornaments for limited time

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ornaments shaped like the Tennessee Theatre blade are back in stock.

News

TDOC launches virtual visitations for inmates during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The video series was produced by Josh Smith, Founder of the 4th Purpose Foundation who was formerly incarcerated.