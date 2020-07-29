Museum of East Tennessee History to reopen in August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Museum of East Tennessee History announced it will reopen on Saturday, August 1.

The museum has implemented special guidelines to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

All visitors will be asked to adhere by the following rules:

• Wear a mask or cloth face covering at all times (masks are available on site)

• Make regular use of the hand sanitizing stations located throughout the building

• Stay at least six feet away from anyone not in your household

• Follow one-way path markers

• Stay at home if you are sick

The museum will close an hour early each day for enhanced cleaning.

Interactive exhibitions will be closed and seating has been removed to provide room for social distancing.

The newly completed Children & Family gallery, History Headquarters, originally scheduled to open April 3, 2020, has now been postponed to mid-October in order to adapt visitor protocols for the gallery’s highly interactive activity stations.

The museum has been closed since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

