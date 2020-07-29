Nashville man unknowingly sells website domain to newly named Washington Football Team

NASHVILE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -A Nashville man unknowingly sold a website domain name to the newly named Washington Football Team, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Before the NFL new team name was announced, Cal Spears, CEO of RotoGrinders, a fantasy sports website was contacted by a broker from GoDaddy.com, a company that works with website names and hosting.

Spears said he was offered $3,500 for a domain name he had purchased in 2012, WashingtonFootball.com.

“I bought a series of college football domains,” said Spears. “So, it was a state name plus football. Alabamafootball.com, Tennesseefootball.com, some basketball ones as well. Tennessee Basketball, Kentucky Basketball ... the idea was to create some kind of community website for the college fans. Maybe sell gear, e-commerce.”

Spears said at the time he was interested in some of the big SEC names, such as Floridafootball.com. He said Washington came as part of the package.

“So, after a very little back and forth,” said Spears. “We settled on a price that was way greater than what I paid for it. A price that is way greater than what I paid for at the time. I wasn’t really thinking too much about if it is the NFL team, what might they pay. What would a billion dollar franchise pay.”

Spears said he accepted $10,000 for the domain and raised the question of who he sold the domain to on Twitter. The next day, Washington announced its new name, Washington Football Team.

“The announcement came out that there was no new team name,” said Spears. “There was no new mascot. It was just Washington Football Team. I sold a domain to Dan Snyder, the team owner.”

Spears donated the $10,000 to the American Indian College Fund, a non-profit group that gives scholarships to Native Americans.

