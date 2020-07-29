Advertisement

Nashville man unknowingly sells website domain to newly named Washington Football Team

A Nashville man unknowingly sold a website domain name to the newly named Washington Football Team, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -A Nashville man unknowingly sold a website domain name to the newly named Washington Football Team, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Before the NFL new team name was announced, Cal Spears, CEO of RotoGrinders, a fantasy sports website was contacted by a broker from GoDaddy.com, a company that works with website names and hosting.

Spears said he was offered $3,500 for a domain name he had purchased in 2012, WashingtonFootball.com.

“I bought a series of college football domains,” said Spears. “So, it was a state name plus football. Alabamafootball.com, Tennesseefootball.com, some basketball ones as well. Tennessee Basketball, Kentucky Basketball ... the idea was to create some kind of community website for the college fans. Maybe sell gear, e-commerce.”

Spears said at the time he was interested in some of the big SEC names, such as Floridafootball.com. He said Washington came as part of the package.

“So, after a very little back and forth,” said Spears. “We settled on a price that was way greater than what I paid for it. A price that is way greater than what I paid for at the time. I wasn’t really thinking too much about if it is the NFL team, what might they pay. What would a billion dollar franchise pay.”

Spears said he accepted $10,000 for the domain and raised the question of who he sold the domain to on Twitter. The next day, Washington announced its new name, Washington Football Team.

“The announcement came out that there was no new team name,” said Spears. “There was no new mascot. It was just Washington Football Team. I sold a domain to Dan Snyder, the team owner.”

Spears donated the $10,000 to the American Indian College Fund, a non-profit group that gives scholarships to Native Americans.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox Board of Health to discuss bars Wednesday

Updated: moments ago
|
By
The Knox County Board of Health is expected to discuss bars and possible action at Wednesday's meeting.

News

Teen found hiding in attic of NC home faces human trafficking charges

Updated: moments ago
A 19-year-old faces human trafficking and prostitution-related charges after being found hiding in the attic of a North Carolina home, investigators said.

News

Georgia man sues to stop city from removing Confederate monument

Updated: moments ago
A man in Macon, Georgia has sued the city to keep it from moving a Confederate monument.

News

Social worker, KPD pilot program approved in Knoxville

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville City Council approved a social worker partnership with Knoxville police Tuesday evening.

News

Nashville residents can give input on city’s search for next police chief

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Nashville residents can take a survey to voice their priorities for Metro’s next chief of police., CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Latest News

News

Killer whale who grieved for 17 days carrying her dead calf is pregnant again

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Two years ago, a mother orca carried her dead new-born for more than two weeks, now that same orca is pregnant again.

News

Knoxville city council approves measure on body cameras

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Knoxville City Council voted on a deal to bring body cameras to police Tuesday night.

News

Colorado man accused of beating, dismembering roommate’s dogs arrested

Updated: 58 minutes ago
A Colorado man accused of beating one of his roommate's dogs and dismembering another was arrested.

News

Cases of COVID-19 near 100,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Off-duty Tenn. officer shot while working as security guard

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators said a Memphis police officer was shot while off-duty working as a security guard.