Nashville residents can give input on city’s search for next police chief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF)--Nashville residents can take a survey to voice their priorities for Metro’s next chief of police, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Mayor John Cooper’s Office said Tuesday the department has created a “roadmap” for a nationwide search after Police Chief Steve Anderson announced his retirement in June.

The mayor’s office says it’s seeking county-wide engagement from the community. To fill out the survey, visit the HubNashville website. If you do not have internet access, you can take the survey by calling 311.

The survey includes the following questions:

“What are the three (3) most important qualities or skills you would like to see in Nashville’s next police chief?”

“What would you like to see the next chief accomplish immediately? Over the next 2-3 years?”

“What are the most important public safety needs in your neighborhood?”

“Please share suggestions you have for improving police services.”

“What is your home zip code?”

Cooper’s office said it will reach out to neighborhood associations to “better understand the safety needs and priorities in their neighborhoods.”

In October, the finalists will visit Nashville and meet with Cooper and the interview panel. Cooper will then announce the city’s new police chief.

