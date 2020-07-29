Advertisement

New York woman’s obituary expressing distaste for Tom Brady goes viral

The family of a late New York woman made sure the public understood her disliking of a certain NFL quarterback.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WVLT/WBZ) - The family of a late New York woman made sure the public understood her disliking of a certain NFL quarterback.

According to the obituary published in the Buffalo News, Carole Scarsella enjoyed reading Stephen King books, playing “Candy Crush” and was a huge sports fan. Scarsella, however, did not like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

“She was an avid sports fan,” the obituary read. “She loved the New York Yankees and Lebron James. She HATED Tom Brady.”

“I’m glad she is remembered, and the people of Buffalo also share her deep-rooted hatred of Tom Brady,” Scarsella’s granddaughter, Aggie, tweeted Tuesday.

