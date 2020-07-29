Off-duty Tenn. officer shot while working as security guard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Investigators said a Memphis police officer was shot while off-duty working as a security guard.

WREG reported that the officer got information Tuesday morning that two men were around vehicles on North Lauderdale. Officials said when the victim went to check it out, he found a man breaking into a truck. He reportedly yelled “police,” and the suspect jumped in an older model black Pontiac and left.

Officials said the suspect made a u-turn and turned east. Then someone shot the officer in the arm.

WREG reported the officer was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Investigators said the suspects in the case have not been arrested.

