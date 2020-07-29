Ohio residents encouraged to make butter cows after fair’s cancellation

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WVLT/WOIO) - The Ohio State Fair was canceled due to the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the American Dairy Association from encouraging Ohioans to get into the spirit from home by making their own butter cows.

The association started the #BuildYourButterCow challenge to keep the fair’s tradition alive. WOIO reports that the winner gets a YETI cooler.

To enter the contest:

Follow American Dairy Association on social media Get creative while building your own Butter Cow by following the instructions in their video below Share your final Butter Cow sculpture on social media by replying to their post below by August 9 Tag a friend to nominate them to build their own sculpture

The winner will be announced on August 10.

Click here for the complete set of rules.

