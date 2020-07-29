Advertisement

Ohio residents encouraged to make butter cows after fair’s cancellation

The Ohio State Fair was canceled due to the pandemic, but that hasn't stopped the American Dairy Association from encouraging Ohioans to get into the spirit from home by making their own butter cows.
The Ohio State Fair was canceled due to the pandemic, but that hasn't stopped the American Dairy Association from encouraging Ohioans to get into the spirit from home by making their own butter cows.
The Ohio State Fair was canceled due to the pandemic, but that hasn't stopped the American Dairy Association from encouraging Ohioans to get into the spirit from home by making their own butter cows.(American Dairy Association)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WVLT/WOIO) - The Ohio State Fair was canceled due to the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the American Dairy Association from encouraging Ohioans to get into the spirit from home by making their own butter cows.

The association started the #BuildYourButterCow challenge to keep the fair’s tradition alive. WOIO reports that the winner gets a YETI cooler.

To enter the contest:

  1. Follow American Dairy Association on social media
  2. Get creative while building your own Butter Cow by following the instructions in their video below
  3. Share your final Butter Cow sculpture on social media by replying to their post below by August 9
  4. Tag a friend to nominate them to build their own sculpture

The winner will be announced on August 10.

Click here for the complete set of rules.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Data shows mask mandate is working in Knox County

Updated: 6 minutes ago
According to the Knox County Board of Health, it appears the Knox County mask mandate is helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

News

“Brighter days are here:” New billboard in Pigeon Forge features Dolly Parton

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A new billboard has popped up in Pigeon Forge featuring Tennessee's favorite songstress--Dolly Parton.

News

Greeneville doctor spends more than a month in the hospital after contracting COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Greenville doctor spends more than a month in the hospital after contracting COVID-19

News

Memphis Zoo welcomes meerkcat pups

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Memphis Zoo welcomed four new additions in late May.

Latest News

News

Tenn. man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, another man

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A Memphis man faces charges after police said he shot his ex-girlfriend and killed another man inside of a Whitehaven home on July 19.

News

Alabama child on life support dies, man charged with capital murder

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tabb was charged with 1st degree Assault and jailed. Since the death of the child, his charges have been upgraded to Capital Murder.

News

Does extra $600 in unemployment encourage people not to work?

Updated: 35 minutes ago
As lawmakers negotiate another COVID-19 relief bill, key debate centers on the extra $600 in federal weekly unemployment benefits that millions of Americans have received amidst the crisis.

News

Greenville doctor spends more than a month in the hospital after contracting COVID-19

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Forecast

Downpours to end the workweek

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The next three days, Thursday-Saturday, bring higher-end chances of rain. There may even be some very isolated flooding and higher rivers.

News

‘That’s not a plan for us,’ says Lee of advice from White House on stopping COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Bill Lee said that although he takes the advice from the White House very seriously, he does not intend to follow it.