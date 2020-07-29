Advertisement

Resolution asking Gov. Lee to pardon man at the center of Knoxville’s 1919 race riot approved

Maurice Franklin Mays was wrongfully convicted of killing a white woman in Knoxville in 1919. His conviction led to a race riot in the city later known as the Red Summer.
The Knoxville City Council votes to pardon a Knoxville man 100 years later.
The Knoxville City Council votes to pardon a Knoxville man 100 years later.(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville City Council has approved a resolution asking Governor Bill Lee to pardon a Knoxville man, wrongly accused of murder, 100 years after the fact.

Maurice Franklin Mays, a 35-year-old black man, was wrongly convicted in the murder of a 27-year-old white woman in the summer of 1919. His conviction and execution pushed racial tensions in the city to the limit and led to a race riot known as the Red Summer.

According to the Beck Cultural Center, Mays’ last words were, “The lash of prejudiced has whipped me into the shadows of death. Cleanse the sinful hearts of men who have dipped their fingers in my innocent blood. Oh, God I am innocent of the crime for which I am to die.”

The Cambridge University Press wrote that residents attempted to lynch Mays and that attack expanded “into widespread attacks on black residents.”

“Knox County Attorney General R. A. Mynatt presented the case against Mays to an all-white grand jury, which indicted Mays for murder just a few days after the riot ended,” Cambridge Press added.

During the council meeting, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said, “Justice may be delayed, but it does not have to be denied.”

The resolution, which can be viewed here, was requested by Vice Mayor McKenzie.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nashville man unknowingly sells website domain to newly named Washington Football Team

Updated: moments ago
A Nashville man unknowingly sold a website domain name to the newly named Washington Football Team, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Crews control gas line break in Seymour

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Sevier Co. Sheriff’s Office along with other crews are evacuating people from restaurants after a natural gas line broke in Seymour Tuesday night.

News

Knoxville city council approves measure on body cameras

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Knoxville City Council voted on a deal to bring body cameras to police Tuesday night.

News

Cotton Eyed Joe hosting event for first responders, essential workers

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cotton Eyed Joe announced it is a hosting an event Friday July 25 to celebrate first responders and essential workers.

Latest News

News

Roane County Schools delay start date

Updated: 1 hours ago
Roane County Schools will be starting August 19.

News

KCS students share thoughts on returning to the classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
About a third of Knox County Schools students have opted for the virtual learning option in the upcoming school year.

News

“You never know when your last breath will be” Former Vol encourages mask-wearing after battling coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Former VFL offensive guard Chavis Smith is pushing hard to keep going, but this time he's not working on the field, he's working just to breathe.

News

Johnson City Schools to open with 3 full weeks of virtual-only classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Johnson City Schools are expected to begin fall classes on August 10 with three full weeks of virtual-only learning.

News

‘Armed and dangerous’ Kingsport shooting suspects arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two suspects in a Kingsport shooting were arrested Tuesday after turning themselves in.

News

COVID-19 cases “inevitable” in Tennessee schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tennessee state officials offered some guidance on what will occur if a school reports a case of COVID-19.