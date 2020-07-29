Resolution asking Gov. Lee to pardon man at the center of Knoxville’s 1919 race riot approved

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville City Council has approved a resolution asking Governor Bill Lee to pardon a Knoxville man, wrongly accused of murder, 100 years after the fact.

Maurice Franklin Mays, a 35-year-old black man, was wrongly convicted in the murder of a 27-year-old white woman in the summer of 1919. His conviction and execution pushed racial tensions in the city to the limit and led to a race riot known as the Red Summer.

According to the Beck Cultural Center, Mays’ last words were, “The lash of prejudiced has whipped me into the shadows of death. Cleanse the sinful hearts of men who have dipped their fingers in my innocent blood. Oh, God I am innocent of the crime for which I am to die.”

The Cambridge University Press wrote that residents attempted to lynch Mays and that attack expanded “into widespread attacks on black residents.”

“Knox County Attorney General R. A. Mynatt presented the case against Mays to an all-white grand jury, which indicted Mays for murder just a few days after the riot ended,” Cambridge Press added.

During the council meeting, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said, “Justice may be delayed, but it does not have to be denied.”

The resolution, which can be viewed here, was requested by Vice Mayor McKenzie.

