Advertisement

Scattered storms today, stronger storms ahead

It's another hot, humid day and we have scattered rain and storms developing. Sound familiar? Yeah, we've been stuck in this typical summer pattern, but more organized rain and storms are on the way.
Soggy Pattern Setting Up
Soggy Pattern Setting Up(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another hot, humid day and we have scattered rain and storms developing. Sound familiar? Yeah, we’ve been stuck in this typical summer pattern, but more organized rain and storms are on the way. That’s why there’s a WVLT Weather Alert for stronger storms Thursday, then a risk for flooding with on and off rain and storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with patchy fog and isolated rain and storms popping up. It’s another humid one, so the temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The heat cranks up and the storms pop-up today. The high is around 90 degrees, but feels 7 degrees hotter in the shade due to the humidity alone. Where the sun shines, it feels even hotter! We do have scattered rain and storms developing, so a cool down comes with the 40% coverage of our area in downpours. Where it rain, it pours again so isolated runoff issues or a stronger storm are possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with isolated rain and storms and a low around 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday goes from spotty to scattered rain and storms, just like recent days, and warms to around 89 degrees. But, then in the afternoon to evening, storms approach from the west and can be stronger to severe as they move east across our area. We have a WVLT Weather Alert from 4 to 9 p.m. As of now, storms reach the Plateau around 4 p.m. (3 p.m. central), then closer to 5 p.m. for the Valley, moving east and clearing our area by 9 p.m. for far Northeast Tennessee. Isolated stronger to severe storms can bring damaging winds. We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area in rain and storms.

More on and off rain and storms continue Friday and Saturday. This puts us in the mid 80s, and leaves us with a risk for flooding due to a saturated ground.

Storms are fewer Sunday, as we get back to the typical pop-ups at times.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Download the WVLT Weather App
Apple Users
Android Users
Wed AM 8-Day Forecast
Wed AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Skies become partly cloudy tonight, isolated showers possible

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms will move through in the next few hours, tapering off near sunset.

WVLT

Scattered showers and storms will develop over the next few hours

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Scattered rain chances this afternoon, more to come this week.

Forecast

Soggy and cooler pattern for most of the coming week

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
After a fairly dry spell, rain chances are looking more and more likely for the first 3/4 of the extended forecast.

WVLT

Scattered showers this afternoon, cooler temperatures

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Scattered showers and storms will be around this afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

Spotty pop-up storms possible this weekend

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
Most of the active weather has moved on, but more garden-variety storms will develop throughout the weekend.

Forecast

More rain, below average temperatures expected next week

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Strong downpours, lots of lightning, for Friday evening

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Stormy weather is back for many of us this afternoon - but not everyone is getting rain. We have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT running from 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Weather

Storms through Friday night

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT

Forecast

Steamy with some storms on through the weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:58 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
We have scattered rain and storms at times Friday through the weekend. It's still hot and humid, but we have enough energy to create a few stronger storms at times. A WVLT Weather Alert is on from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday as we watch for stronger to isolated severe storms to develop.

Forecast

Better rain chances arrive next week

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording