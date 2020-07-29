Scattered storms today, stronger storms ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another hot, humid day and we have scattered rain and storms developing. Sound familiar? Yeah, we’ve been stuck in this typical summer pattern, but more organized rain and storms are on the way. That’s why there’s a WVLT Weather Alert for stronger storms Thursday, then a risk for flooding with on and off rain and storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with patchy fog and isolated rain and storms popping up. It’s another humid one, so the temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The heat cranks up and the storms pop-up today. The high is around 90 degrees, but feels 7 degrees hotter in the shade due to the humidity alone. Where the sun shines, it feels even hotter! We do have scattered rain and storms developing, so a cool down comes with the 40% coverage of our area in downpours. Where it rain, it pours again so isolated runoff issues or a stronger storm are possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with isolated rain and storms and a low around 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday goes from spotty to scattered rain and storms, just like recent days, and warms to around 89 degrees. But, then in the afternoon to evening, storms approach from the west and can be stronger to severe as they move east across our area. We have a WVLT Weather Alert from 4 to 9 p.m. As of now, storms reach the Plateau around 4 p.m. (3 p.m. central), then closer to 5 p.m. for the Valley, moving east and clearing our area by 9 p.m. for far Northeast Tennessee. Isolated stronger to severe storms can bring damaging winds. We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area in rain and storms.

More on and off rain and storms continue Friday and Saturday. This puts us in the mid 80s, and leaves us with a risk for flooding due to a saturated ground.

Storms are fewer Sunday, as we get back to the typical pop-ups at times.

