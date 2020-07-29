Schools across East Tennessee delay reopening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - School districts across East Tennessee have announced they will delay reopening for the 2020-21 school year due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Roane County School Board called a special meeting Tuesday night, where members voted to delay the start of school by two weeks. Roane County schools were originally set to begin on August 5 but will now start on Aug. 19.

The McMinn County Transportation Director confirmed schools will push the start date from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10.

Cocke County schools will now start on Aug. 17. The schools were originally scheduled to reopen on Aug. 3.

The following school districts will reopen on the dates listed:

Maryville City Schools: Thursday, July 30

Morgan County Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 5

Loudon County Schools: Friday, August 7

Jefferson County Schools: Friday, August 7

Scott County Schools: Monday, August 10

Anderson County Schools: Monday, August 10

Athens City Schools: Monday, August 10

Grainger County Schools: Monday, August 10

Monroe County Schools: Monday, August 10

McMinn County Schools: Monday, August 10

Union County Schools: Thursday, Aug. 13

Knox County Schools: Monday, Aug. 17

Cocke County Schools: Monday, Aug. 17

Sevier County Schools: Monday, Aug. 17

Roane County Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 19

Hamblen County Schools: Thursday, Sept. 8

