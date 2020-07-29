Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announces $20M grant for Tennessee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLT) - The U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced a grant of more than $180 million will be given to 11 states who are “rethinking education to better serve students during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Education, the grant, named ‘Rethink K-12 Education Models Grant,‘ will aid chosen states in learning in ways that will meet their individual needs amid coronavirus concerns.

The grant, ranging from $6 million to $20 million, has been awarded to Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, North Carolina, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

“Ensuring every student can continue to learn during the coronavirus pandemic requires innovation from local education leaders and a laser-like focus on doing what’s right for students,” said Secretary DeVos. “This grant will help states adapt and overcome challenges to strengthen education both now and for the longer term. If we’ve learned anything from this pandemic, it’s that the antiquated one-size-fits-all approach to education is no longer tenable and education going forward must be more adaptable and student-centered. I want to congratulate today’s awardees for making the needed effort to rethink education on behalf of their students.”

One percent of the $30.75 billion awarded to the Education Stabilization Fund through the CARES Act has been set aside for states with the highest COVID-19 cases, according to the department.

The competition to apply for the grant was announced in April 2020.

“The program supports new, innovative ways to access education with an emphasis on meeting students’ needs during the coronavirus national emergency,” the release states.

The programs are to provide families with:

Microgrants, so that states can ensure families have access to the technology and services to advance learning remotely (absolute priority 1);

Statewide virtual learning and course access programs, so that students can access a full range of subjects, even those not taught in their assigned setting (absolute priority 2); or

New, field-initiated models for providing remote education to ensure that every child is learning and preparing for successful careers and lives (absolute priority 3).

The following shows examples of how the different states used their grants:

Texas will invest in developing new statewide virtual courses as part of its Texas Home Learning program, including the creation of new open resources for English Learners in reading and math, with a goal of reaching over one million English Learner students and providing professional development to more than 300,000 teachers.

New York will provide over 190,000 teachers and educational leaders with a combined 450,000 hours of professional support to implement effective practices in remote/hybrid teaching and learning, which, in turn, will reach an estimated two million students.

Louisiana will provide over 75,000 students access to microgrants for remote learning resources, including at least 12,000 who will receive devices or hotspots through the program.

Rhode Island will enhance its virtual Advanced Course Access program so that middle and high school students have access to a richer, more diverse set of course offerings, and elementary school students can access the program as well.

South Carolina will provide all students access to a robust virtual education ecosystem, including the use of “datacasting,” an innovative concept that can help provide instructional content to students without internet access.

