Crews control gas line break in Seymour

Sevier Co. Sheriff's Office along with other crews evacuated people from restaurants after a natural gas line broke in Seymour Tuesday night.
SCSO is on the scene of a gas line break.
SCSO is on the scene of a gas line break.(SCFD)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, along with other crews, evacuated people from restaurants after a natural gas line broke in Seymour Tuesday night.

According to SCSO, the natural gas line broke at the intersection of East Macon Lane at Chapman Highway around 8:03 p.m. A contractor was digging near a phone line at East Macon Lane when a valve was hit causing the leak.

SCSO dispatch said officers along with EMS and Seymour Fire Department rerouted traffic through the Kroger parking lot and evacuated people from restaurants surrounding the gas leak.

No injuries were reported. Crews were able to control the leak within 35 minutes and businesses were reopened.

