Smokies superintendent inviting public on hikes through the park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The leader of Great Smoky Mountains National Park hopes to use the parks diversity from plant and animal life to show how diverse we as humans are and inspire people to become more diverse.

Superintendent Cassius Cash hopes the public will participate in his “Smokies Hikes for Healing” in the coming weeks.

He’s developed eight hikes and will take up to ten people into the park. He hopes those people on the hike will have an open conversation about diversity and racism while enjoying one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world.

He says racism is something everyone deals with.

“It has no boundaries so how do we gain new tools and perspectives when we deal with it and when we encounter it. It’s my belief from this experience and from this facilitator that we will be different people coming out of the park than we would be when we were going in,” said Cash.

Cash hopes people from all backgrounds and ethnicities will meet through this gathering. As the first African American superintendent and the son of a police officer he says this is really important to him.

“When I first saw the killings of African Americans that happened on a national stage, I needed to find some way to unpack what I was feeling and so I actually went into the park with some friends, and I just noticed as I was hiking and talking with my friends that I was gaining new insights, new perspectives,” he said. “National parks have long provided a place of healing, and I believe the setting of this mountain sanctuary is a powerful space to bring us together to engage in crucial conversation.”

You can sign up for the hikes, and he hopes people will take the time to share their experience for others to see.

Space is limited to up to ten participants for each hike. Groups will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and wearing of facial coverings when the appropriate distance cannot be maintained. Interested individuals can find more information on how to apply for the hikes by visiting smokieshikesforhealing.org.

