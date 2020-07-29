Social worker, KPD pilot program approved in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville City Council approved a social worker partnership program with Knoxville police Tuesday evening.

The partnership includes a $95,000 pilot program that would pair a Helen Ross McNabb social worker with a KPD officer for a year only responding to drug or mental health calls.

A spokesperson with the center told WVLT News they hope to start the program by October.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.