Social worker, KPD pilot program approved in Knoxville
The Knoxville City Council approved a social worker partnership program with Knoxville police Tuesday evening.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville City Council approved a social worker partnership program with Knoxville police Tuesday evening.
The partnership includes a $95,000 pilot program that would pair a Helen Ross McNabb social worker with a KPD officer for a year only responding to drug or mental health calls.
A spokesperson with the center told WVLT News they hope to start the program by October.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.