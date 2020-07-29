Advertisement

State Route 416 to close for construction in Sevier Co.

TDOT officials said signs will be in place to alert drivers of the upcoming closure.
Drivers will use State Route 454 and US 321 as a detour route. /
Drivers will use State Route 454 and US 321 as a detour route.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced State Route 416 in Sevier County will soon be closed for construction.

On Friday, July 31, SR 416 will be closed to allow crews to relocate a portable barrier rail.

Drivers will be required to use SR 454 and US 321 as a detour route.

The construction is expected to be complete by the end of the day Friday.

