State Route 416 to close for construction in Sevier Co.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced State Route 416 in Sevier County will soon be closed for construction.

On Friday, July 31, SR 416 will be closed to allow crews to relocate a portable barrier rail.

Drivers will be required to use SR 454 and US 321 as a detour route.

TDOT officials said signs will be in place to alert drivers of the upcoming closure.

The construction is expected to be complete by the end of the day Friday.

