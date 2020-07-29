TDOC launches virtual visitations for inmates during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections partnered with the 4th Purpose Foundation to bring visitations back to inmates in a virtual way.

The program, called Visitation 2.0, will allow actors, comedians, singers/performers, motivational speakers and family members to share words of encouragement in video messages for the inmates.

Four episodes of the digital series have been distributed in jails across the country including all of TDOC’s facilities.

“Our agency has also taken steps to ensure inmates maintain communication during this time by offering free telephone calls as well as launching a 24-hour information line for families to gain information about their loved ones,” Commissioner Tony Parker said.

The video series was produced by Josh Smith, Founder of the 4th Purpose Foundation who was formerly incarcerated.

“Each episode aims to deliver an uplifting message for incarcerated men and women and the families impacted by incarceration,” Smith said.

“The effort that went into this initiative comes from my own understanding of what it’s like to be isolated from family and friends. It is meant to show everyone affected by incarceration during these uncertain times that they are not being forgotten and people still care.”

The series features messages from Common, Hillsong and Zach Williams as well as pastors T.D. Jakes and Rick Warren, Ambassador Andrew Young, and cast members of Duck Dynasty.

