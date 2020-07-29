Teen found hiding in attic of NC home faces human trafficking charges

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/WVLT) - A 19-year-old faces human trafficking and prostitution-related charges after being found hiding in the attic of a North Carolina home, investigators said.

WECT reported that Dwayne Jackson was arrested July 24 after being found in the attic of a Wilmington home. He was charged with human trafficking, advancing prostitution and profiting from prostitution.

“His arrest was the result of a Pender County investigation that began in late June 2020,” the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “The investigation is ongoing, and there may be additional charges.”

Jackson was being held under a $1 million bond.

