Tenn. man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, another man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - A Memphis man faces charges after police said he shot his ex-girlfriend and killed another man inside of a Whitehaven home on July 19.

WREG reported the ex-girlfriend told police, on July 19, she returned home with a friend and found her ex-boyfriend Kevin Wright hiding in the bedroom. Officials said Wright shot her and then went into another room where several more shots were fired.

Wright went back into the room and told the victim he killed her friend and then forced her into a vehicle. After leading police on a chase, Wright allegedly dropped the victim off at a hospital 30 minutes later.

Authorities said a man was found dead at the woman’s home, but she survived.

Wright was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and employment of a firearm.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.