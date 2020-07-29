Tenn. mom arrested after teen shot, killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — A Memphis mother was arrested and charged after a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday.

CBS affiliate WREG reported first responders were called to Arrow Road after reports of a juvenile who was shot and later died. Investigators said the only other people in the home were Tuwana Bynote and her juvenile son.

Bynote reportedly told police she knew her son had purchased a gun and tried to take it from him on several occasions. She said she hid it in the same location, and her son took it back. She told police she never took the gun out of the home even though she knew she needed to.

Her son told investigators the gun was fired when he was handing it to the 14-year-old.

Bynote was charged with reckless homicide. WREG reported that it was not clear if the juvenile son faced charges.

