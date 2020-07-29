Advertisement

Tennessee Theatre restocks popular ornaments for limited time

Ornaments shaped like the Tennessee Theatre blade are back in stock.
(Tennessee Theatre)
(Tennessee Theatre)(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Ornaments shaped like the Tennessee Theatre blade are back in stock.

The ornaments will be available at a special pop-up shop outside the Theatre on Gay Street and the online gift shop.

The ornaments sold out in just a few days in May.

“The blade sign ornament is back,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. “This gorgeous glass-blown ornament is a replica of the Tennessee Theatre’s vertical sign which shines brightly over Gay Street, an omnipresent reflection of downtown Knoxville’s infectious energy and a beacon for visitors to our great city.”

Proceeds from the ornament’s sales will benefit the theatre as they recover from being closed during COVID-19 shutdowns.

The ornaments are priced at $50 each. They can also be purchased online here.

