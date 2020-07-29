Advertisement

‘That’s not a plan for us,’ says Lee of advice from White House on stopping COVID-19

Governor Bill Lee said that although he takes the advice from the White House very seriously, he does not intend to follow it.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. “When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this,” the Republican governor said.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. “When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this,” the Republican governor said.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee said that although he takes advice on COVID-19 from the White House very seriously, he has his own plan for handling the virus in the state.

Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House COVID-19 Task Force, encouraged widespread mask use in Tennessee and pointed to the possible closure of bars. Lee, however, has repeatedly said no to a statewide mask mandate and another shutdown.

Lee said he discussed alternative plans with Birx to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 that do not involve a state-wide mask mandate, forcing bars to close or shutting down the economy.

“People wear masks because they believe there is a reason to do so,” said Governor Lee, adding that he’s been to counties that do have a mask mandate in effect and that many people still were not wearing them. “When people begin to understand this will powerfully and productively affect their lives and their livelihoods in a positive way, then they’ll do it.”

Lee said he will continue to let Tennesseans know every day the importance of mask-wearing, but he will not issue a state-wide mask order.

“President Trump has stated that he believes it’s patriotic, he believes that Americans should do it, and I agree with President Trump,” said Lee. However, when asked if he would follow the advice of Dr. Birx to close bars and limit restaurant capacity he said, “That’s not a plan for us now.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Downpours to end the workweek

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The next three days, Thursday-Saturday, bring higher-end chances of rain. There may even be some very isolated flooding and higher rivers.

News

Smokies superintendent inviting public on hikes through the park

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The leader of Great Smoky Mountains National Park hopes to use the parks diversity from plant and animal life to show how diverse we as humans are and inspire people to become more diverse.

News

LIVE: Knox County Board of Health meets to discuss COVID-19 plan

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Board of Health gathered to discuss a COVID-19 plan Wednesday evening after Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon sent a letter asking them to consider shutting down bars and further limiting restaurant capacity.

News

At least 15 Hamblen Co. Schools staff isolating or testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Around 15 to 20 staff members of Hamblen County Schools have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have to isolate after coming in close contact with someone who has tested postivie, according to Superintendent Jeff Perry

Latest News

News

FBI celebrates 112 years

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is celebrating 112 years of service this week.

News

U.S. Navy’s first Black female fighter pilot will receive her wings

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Swegle said she had aspirations of becoming a pilot since her parents would take her to see the Blue Angels.

News

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announces $20M grant for Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos announced a more than $180 million grant will be given to 11 states who are “rethinking education to better serve students during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

News

Tenn. mom arrested after teen shot, killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Memphis mother was arrested and charged after a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday.

News

Former Titans DL fights cancer, says he’s ‘overwhelmed with love’

Updated: 1 hour ago
A former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman said even though he's in the fight of his life against cancer, he feels "overwhelmed with love" thanks to his former teammates and coaches.

News

Utah toddler drowns while mother is in hospital with newborn

Updated: 1 hour ago
A toddler in Utah died after downing outside his home while his mother was at the hospital with her newborn.