Advertisement

U.S. Navy’s first Black female fighter pilot will receive her wings

Swegle said she had aspirations of becoming a pilot since her parents would take her to see the Blue Angels.
Swegle, the first known Black female TACAIR pilot and will receive her Wings of Gold later this month.
Swegle, the first known Black female TACAIR pilot and will receive her Wings of Gold later this month.(Naval Air Training)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS) -Lieutenant Madeline Swegle, who made history as the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical fighter pilot, will receive her Wings of Gold on Friday. "I am really honored that I get to wear the wings and get to fly planes and call myself a pilot," said Swegle in a video released by the Navy ahead of her July 31 ceremony.

The Virginia native celebrated her historic achievement earlier this month after she completed her training at the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I don’t think the goal in my life is to necessarily be the first at anything. That was never something that I set out to do, it was just something I was interested in and I found out later,” she said.

Swegle said she had aspirations of becoming a pilot since her parents would take her to see the Blue Angels.

"My parents raised me and they told me that I can be whatever I wanted to be. We would go see the Blue Angels when they were in town," she said. "They were just so cool I loved them. I love fast planes."

Her early love of fast planes became the focus of her career and she describes her three years of training with a higher-performance aircraft "daunting." She admitted there were times she didn't think she would make it.

“It took a lot of fighting the aircraft to figure out how it was going to perform,” she said. “Looking back it’s amazing to think about where I started and I had never been in an airplane before so, it’s just one step at a time. It’s really cool to think of all of the things that I’ve done now which I’d never thought that I’d be able to do.”

In the video, Matthew Maher, commanding officer of training, said that through her training, Swegle has achieved the standard of excellence.

"To show up here at this level, you need to be a top performer and then you have to continue to perform while you're here. These are the best pilots in the world that are trained here, the very best," said Maher. "She, just like all of her fellow Wingees, are at that standard of excellence and they're going to go out and make all of us very proud."

The young trailblazer hopes that her journey inspires others to join her field. "I hope that my legacy will be that there will be a lot of other women and minority women, just different faces that come forward."

Swegle's accomplishment comes 40 years after Brenda Robinson became the first African-American woman to earn her Wings of Gold, according to Women in Aviation.

Friday’s graduation ceremony will take place at the Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Downpours to end the workweek

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The next three days, Thursday-Saturday, bring higher-end chances of rain. There may even be some very isolated flooding and higher rivers.

News

‘That’s not a plan for us,’ says Lee of advice from White House on stopping COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Governor Bill Lee said that although he takes the advice from the White House very seriously, he does not intend to follow it.

News

Smokies superintendent inviting public on hikes through the park

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The leader of Great Smoky Mountains National Park hopes to use the parks diversity from plant and animal life to show how diverse we as humans are and inspire people to become more diverse.

News

LIVE: Knox County Board of Health meets to discuss COVID-19 plan

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Board of Health gathered to discuss a COVID-19 plan Wednesday evening after Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon sent a letter asking them to consider shutting down bars and further limiting restaurant capacity.

News

At least 15 Hamblen Co. Schools staff isolating or testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Around 15 to 20 staff members of Hamblen County Schools have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have to isolate after coming in close contact with someone who has tested postivie, according to Superintendent Jeff Perry

Latest News

News

FBI celebrates 112 years

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is celebrating 112 years of service this week.

News

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announces $20M grant for Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos announced a more than $180 million grant will be given to 11 states who are “rethinking education to better serve students during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

News

Tenn. mom arrested after teen shot, killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Memphis mother was arrested and charged after a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday.

News

Former Titans DL fights cancer, says he’s ‘overwhelmed with love’

Updated: 1 hour ago
A former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman said even though he's in the fight of his life against cancer, he feels "overwhelmed with love" thanks to his former teammates and coaches.

News

Utah toddler drowns while mother is in hospital with newborn

Updated: 1 hour ago
A toddler in Utah died after downing outside his home while his mother was at the hospital with her newborn.