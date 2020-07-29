Utah toddler drowns while mother is in hospital with newborn

DELTA, Utah. (WVLT/KTVX) - A toddler in Utah died after drowning outside his home while his mother was at the hospital with her newborn.

KTVX reported that a 2-year-old boy died Monday night after he drowned in an irrigation ditch near his home.

According to police, a family member was babysitting the child while his mother, Alleana Riding, was at the hospital with her newborn baby. The child, identified as Hayden Jay Riding, had disappeared and the family member found him around 20 minutes later in the irrigation ditch.

The family told police the child was known to escape the yard, even though they had a fence surrounding the home.

Emergency crews performed CPR and the toddler was transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to GoFundMe, Riding is a single mother with three children all under the age of 2, KTVX reports.

