Advertisement

7 kids, 2 staff members positive for COVID-19 at Smoky Mountain Children’s Home

Seven kids and two staff members at Smoky Mountain Children’s Home have tested positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(Canva)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven kids and two staff members at Smoky Mountain Children’s Home have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Walt Mauldin.

The test results came in on Tuesday and Thursday. The kids who tested positive for COVID-19 are between ages 12 and 17.

There are a total of 42 kids currently living at Smoky Mountain Children’s Home.

All nine positive cases are in isolation and doing okay, according to Dr. Mauldin.

SMCH has been closed to visitors since early March.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winners to be announced for Knox County Neighborhoods dog park grants

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The City of Knoxville announced there is one more week to nominate your Knoxville or Knox Co. neighborhood for a new dog park.

News

Unordered seeds delivered to Greeneville residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Greeneville Police Department is warning residents after they say unordered seeds that appear to be from China are being delivered in the community.

News

President Trump suggests delaying election

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election in a Tweet.

News

Tennessee State Parks host virtual bike ride across the state

Updated: 2 hours ago
The goal of the event is to have participants ride 688 miles, the distance from Bristol to Memphis, in the month of September.

Latest News

News

House COVID oversight panel demands documents from Tennessee, 3 other states

Updated: 2 hours ago
Similar letters were sent to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic shift on Alcoa Highway near McGhee Tyson Airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
The changes will be made while crews begin constructing the bridge over the new Tesla Boulevard extension.

News

Grants available to help Tennessee communities prepare their homes for wildfires

Updated: 2 hours ago
Applications for the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant open Aug. 1, 2020, and close Sept. 4, 2020.

News

RAM to hold Knoxville clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Remote Area Medical will hold a free clinic in Knoxville August 1-2.

News

Polling locations moved in Knox County ahead of Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Knox County Election Commission announced two polling places have been changed ahead of Election Day on Aug. 6.

News

Gov. Lee expected to sign executive order lifting no contact rule for high school sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
On Tuesday, Lee issued Executive Order No. 55 to allow contact sports to resume, as long as programs follow requirements set by the TSSAA.