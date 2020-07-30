7 kids, 2 staff members positive for COVID-19 at Smoky Mountain Children’s Home

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven kids and two staff members at Smoky Mountain Children’s Home have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Walt Mauldin.

The test results came in on Tuesday and Thursday. The kids who tested positive for COVID-19 are between ages 12 and 17.

There are a total of 42 kids currently living at Smoky Mountain Children’s Home.

All nine positive cases are in isolation and doing okay, according to Dr. Mauldin.

SMCH has been closed to visitors since early March.

