Alabama senior care doctor booked on “peeping tom” charges

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WVLT/WBMA) - A doctor in Birmingham, Alabama has been arrested and jailed on “peeping tom” charges.

WBMA reported Dr. Paul D. Roller, 54 of Birmingham, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Surveillance based on a complaint from the Edgewood neighborhood.

According to the Homewood Police Department, Roller turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday, July 28. Detectives said the investigation is still active and more charges/victims are pending.

Dr. Roller is a practitioner at SeniorCare on Lakeshore Pkwy. According to his bio, “SeniorCare focuses on coordination of the health care needs for seniors and their caregivers.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Smith at 205-332-6255.

