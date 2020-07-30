AMBER Alert issued for missing 21-month-old East Tennessee boy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

The Tennessee Bureau of Invesitgation issued an AMBER Alert for 21-month-old Caylen Williams, missing from Monroe County. Williams is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Lakeisha Williams, 22, who now faces a charge of Parental Kidnapping. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see them.

