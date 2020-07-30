Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for missing 21-month-old East Tennessee boy

Missing boy East TN
Missing boy East TN(TBI)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

The Tennessee Bureau of Invesitgation issued an AMBER Alert for 21-month-old Caylen Williams, missing from Monroe County. Williams is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Lakeisha Williams, 22, who now faces a charge of Parental Kidnapping. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see them.

<blockquote class=“twitter-tweet”><p lang=“en” dir=“ltr”><a href=“https://twitter.com/hashtag/AMBERALERT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#AMBERALERT</a> issued for 21-month-old Caylen Williams, from Monroe County. <br><br>Williams is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Lakeisha Williams, 22, who now faces a charge of Parental Kidnapping. <a href=“https://twitter.com/wvlt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@wvlt</a> <a href=“https://t.co/0XoIgtYUFG”>pic.twitter.com/0XoIgtYUFG</a></p>&mdash; Casey Wheeless (@WVLTCasey) <a href=“https://twitter.com/WVLTCasey/status/1288765492711362560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 30, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=“https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

