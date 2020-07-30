Beasley a no show at Titans camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The following statement was released on Thursday morning from Titans General Manager Jon Robinson regarding linebacker Vic Beasley, who was placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list on Tuesday:

"On Tuesday July 28th, we placed Vic Beasley on the Reserve Did Not Report list. I have been in contact with Vic, he is not here, he understands his absence is unexcused, and he told me he will be reporting to camp in the near future. Our current focus is on the players that are here now, getting everyone acclimated to the protocols, our building, and our football program. We will have the same acclimation process with Vic when he reports."

The Titans signed Beasley, a first-round pick of the Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft who has 37.5 career sacks, back in April. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, he wasn’t able to work with his new team during the off season.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.