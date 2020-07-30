Advertisement

Botox could help with depression, study claims

Botox might do more than ease signs of aging. A recent study claims it could help with depression, as well.
The availability of Botox makes it more convenient than ever to erase unwanted lines, but there's also a risk that comes with convenience. (Source: WRDW)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN/WVLT) - Botox might do more than ease signs of aging. A recent study claims it could help with depression, as well.

CNN reports that Botox, a drug made from a toxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, works be weakening or paralyzing muscles or blocking certain nerves. It can help with severe sweating, uncontrollable blinking, chronic migraines, overactive bladders and neurological disorders that cause muscle contractions and pain in the neck and shoulders.

Now researchers are saying it could aid those with depression. Published in the journal of Scientific Reports, the researchers studied more than 45,000 reports of adverse events resulting from Botox treatments from the US Food and Drug Administration’s reporting system.

They divided patients into eight groups by the medical symptoms most frequently treated with Botox. According to their findings, people who received injections to treat excessive sweating, facial wrinkles, migraines, spasticity and spasms reported depression 40 to 88 percent less often than people who underwent different treatments for the same conditions.

"We found that (the effect) doesn't depend on the location of the injection and it doesn't depend on the (medical conditions), which are quite diverse for Botox," said Ruben Abagyan, the lead author of the study and a professor in the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of California, San Diego.

"The implications of that are fascinating because it means that depression can be cured with different (means) and not necessarily by injection in one of the facial muscles, which may be unwanted in some cases," Abagyan added.

While the study acknowledged the facial feedback loop, which posits that one’s facial expressions directly impact mood, it added that there are complex ways in which Botox might have an antidepressant effect.

CNN reported that Botox can be transported to the central nervous system structures that are involved in regulating mood and emotions.

"A fraction of that gets into systemic distribution through the blood stream ... and then somehow it gets into the brain and maybe affects different locations" that might be connected to depression, Abagyan said.

CNN reported that muscle tension in the body is a common symptom of depression.

"Imagine that when you get depressed, that not just one location on your forehead — which forms this frown wrinkle — but all the muscles get stressed and constricted," Abagyan said. "Then there is a distributed muscle memory. By breaking that memory by basically relaxing all of them, you break the feedback between the head and the muscles in this case."

The researchers said that since some conditions are chronic, they can cause secondary psychiatric problems like depression, which could be relieved if Botox remedied the original issue.

"This study makes me wonder if having muscle spasms or sweating may be giving us a physical feeling of depression as well, and by treating this 'sensation of depression' we can affect not just a patient's medical problem (but) their psychological wellbeing as well," said Dr. Jason Reichenberg, a dermatologist at Ascension Medical Group and an associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas at Austin, in an email. Reichenberg wasn't involved in the study.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

