Connecticut man accused of beheading landlord with sword after rent dispute

HARTFORD, Conn. (WVLT) - A Connecticut man faces murder charges after he reportedly beheaded his landlord with a samurai sword, according to police.

Jerry David Thompson, 42, was arrested Monday after police discovered the body of his landlord slashed to death and decapitated in his home. The landlord, Victor King, was a champion bridge player in the Hartford area.

According to arrest records, Thompson had been renting a room from King when an argument broke out about payments. Thompson reportedly used the sword to threaten King on Saturday. King reported the incident to police that evening.

The next day, officials said they were alerted by King’s friends that he was missing.

Police discovered the body and later arrested Thompson.

Thompson is being held on a $2 million bond. Officials said Thompson refused to talk to investigators or a public defender.

Arrest made in yesterday’s Asylum Hill homicide on Asylum Ave. Info sent to local media. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/Ok9onkpUrk — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.