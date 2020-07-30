Advertisement

COVID-19 infections jump 33% in just 10 days among Tennessee children

The number of school-aged children suffering from COVID-19 infections increased by a third in Tennessee, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/ WVLT) - The number of school-aged children suffering from COVID-19 infections increased by a third in Tennessee, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Health.

“Now that we are starting to see data on children because kids are actually starting to get sick, we are seeing very much an increase in the rates of infection among children,” Dr. Nick Cote, a Murfreesboro physician, told WTVF.

Dr. Cote said the increased rate of infections is concerning not only due to the number of critically ill children, but also the potential for spread of the virus.

"Even if they are not getting critically ill, the problem is they are bringing that infection home to the adults in their lives," Cote added.

“And they are able to infect the teachers who are in the classroom and the substitute teachers and administrators and janitors and all the other folks who have to work in the classroom.”

Dr. Deborah Birx recommended that states avoid fully opening schools until the positive testing rate falls below 10%. Birx noted that most Tennessee counties are at or near 10% during her Monday visit.

Knox County Schools are slated to resume in-person classes on August 7.

When asked why he was not considering transmission rates in his push to reopen schools, the governor said his plans weighed the need for mitigation with “the risks associated with children not being in school.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

