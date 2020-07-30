Disney reveals new Pixar film coming next year

(WVLT/WTSP) - Disney has unveiled details about its next original Pixar film called “Luca.”

The company hasn’t revealed too much, but it said Thursday that the movie will “introduce a boy named Luca as he experiences an unforgettable summer in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera.”

WTSP reported that, according to sources, Luca will share adventures with his newfound friend, a sea monster from another world.

Disney shared some information via Twitter and said “Luca” will be directed by Enrico Casarosa.

Just Announced: Disney & Pixar’s all-new film “Luca.” Directed by Enrico Casarosa & produced by Andrea Warren, the film will introduce a boy named Luca as he experiences an unforgettable summer in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera. “Luca” opens in theaters summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/qXhnOVAFJ0 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 30, 2020

