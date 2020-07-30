Disney reveals new Pixar film coming next year
Disney has unveiled details about its next original Pixar film called "Luca."
The company hasn’t revealed too much, but it said Thursday that the movie will “introduce a boy named Luca as he experiences an unforgettable summer in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera.”
WTSP reported that, according to sources, Luca will share adventures with his newfound friend, a sea monster from another world.
Disney shared some information via Twitter and said “Luca” will be directed by Enrico Casarosa.
